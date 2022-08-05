New bodies, new offense, new coach for Nevada wide receivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s not the names you know, but who’s coming up that you might not know about.

The Wolf Pack receivers in fall camp are approaching this upcoming season with chips on their shoulders.

“It’s not a one-dimensional unit,” said first-year wide receivers coach Anthony Arceneaux. “Yes, we can catch balls. Yes, we can make plays. Yes, we can be deep threats. But we can also block and have good situational awareness and guys will be on special teams. We’re creating complete football players and all-around athletes.”

Arceneaux is in his first season at Nevada after spending the last eight seasons in the same position at the D-II, JuCo, and FCS levels.

Zero full-time starters return.

The Wolf Pack will be without its top six pass catchers from a season ago. That alarming number doesn’t phase Arceneaux.

“Who Nevada Football was prior to Coach Wilson and his staff is completely different and we plan on making a statement on that this year,” he said.

This year’s receiver room has 15 bodies, but only two have caught balls in a Wolf Pack uniform: Jammal Bell and Tyrese Mack. Bell burst on the scene as a receiver in last year’s bowl game catching seven balls for 75 yards and a touchdown.

That momentum is expected to continue into this season.

“It’s real critical,” Bell said of building off his bowl game performance. “I got to stay on the same path so I have to stick to the plan. I can help my boys out and just stick with them.”

Coach Arceneaux’s corps will rely heavily on some transfers, including former Arizona Wildcat BJ Casteel who played four seasons in Tucson.

“I’m in my last year. I feel like I’m fully at my potential. Now I’m ready to show it all and what I can do,” Casteel said.

