Nevada announces Trake Carpenter as Men’s Golf Head Coach

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Trake Carpenter was named Nevada Men’s Golf head coach, Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe announced Friday.

“I am excited to welcome Trake to the Northern Nevada and Wolf Pack communities,” Rempe said. “Trake’s approach to the game, his purposeful coaching style, and his ability to recruit exceptional talent will further enhance the stature of the Nevada men’s golf program. His success as a head coach and assistant coach perfectly positions Nevada to take the next step at the national level.”

Carpenter takes the reins of a Nevada program which has made four-straight NCAA Regional appearances, most recently competing at the Stockton Regional in 2022. The Pack finished in the top 10 at all 12 of its events last season, highlighted by a tiebreaker victory at the Husky Invitational in September, and a runner-up finish at The Goodwin, hosted by Stanford, in March.

After serving as Denver’s head men’s golf coach in 2020-21, Carpenter worked independently as a performance coach over the past year. Working with elite juniors and amateurs, Carpenter’s work included creating performance plans and developing strategic and mental game skills. He also served as caddie and coach for clients at major junior and amateur tournaments.

“I am grateful to join the Wolf Pack and the opportunity to continue to build upon the program’s success in recent years,” Carpenter said. “I am excited about the vision Stephanie Rempe and Rhonda Bennett have for athletics and the men’s golf program, along with tremendous support from President Sandoval.

Nevada fans can expect to support a program whose players compete with pride for the University and those who came before them, and never quit until the final putt drops. I’m looking forward to building relationships with the alumni and community that will help push our program to the top of the Mountain West and be a contender on a national level.”

In his season at the helm in Denver (2020-21), Carpenter was named Summit League Coach of the Year after leading the Pioneers to the conference title and the NCAA Cle Elum (Wash.) Regional. At the Regional, the Pioneers came up just one place shy of the program’s first NCAA Championships berth in 61 years, finishing sixth at the three-day event.

The Pioneers cleared the rest of the field by eight strokes at the Summit League Championships, with three Denver golfers finishing in the top five on the individual leaderboard. Each of that trio, Jackson Solem, John Sand, and Carson Griggs, earned All-Summit League recognition. Solem was named Summit League Player of the Year in addition to his first-team selection, with Sand and Griggs named to the Second Team.

Solem had a career year, under Carpenter, turning in a career-best 71.92 scoring average, which included a team-high 13 rounds of par-or-better, and two top-five tournament finishes.

Under Carpenter’s tutelage, the Pioneers posted five top-10 team finishes over the eight events in which they competed.

He spent one season (2019-20) as assistant coach at Stanford, helping guide the Cardinal to three top-six team finishes, with six different golfers combining for seven individual top-10 finishes.

Prior to his time at Stanford, Carpenter was an assistant for two seasons at Marquette. With the Golden Eagles, Carpenter handled Marquette’s recruiting, social media marketing, budgeting, fundraising and oversaw the program’s strength and conditioning. Carpenter and head coach Steve Bailey were recognized as the 2018 and 2019 BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year.

Carpenter played his college golf at Ball State, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance in 2012. During his collegiate career, Carpenter earned Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar honors and earned the Ball State Yestingmeier Student-Athlete Award, presented to a graduating men’s senior golfer who displays distinguished athletic, academic and community credentials.

Following his time as an undergraduate at Ball State, Carpenter coached at his alma mater from 2012-14, a tenure under long-time head coach Mike Fleck that included a dramatic sudden death playoff at the Pullman Regional to send BSU to the NCAA Championships.

