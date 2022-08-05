Movie Minute: There’s a lot of new shows and movies to watch this week, including “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bullet Train steamrolls into theaters Friday, August 5. The movie stars Brad Pitt, but also has an impressive cast of supporting characters like Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Logan Lerman and Masi Oka. The fast-paced, action-packed film centers around five assassins stuck on a fast moving bullet train who quickly learn that all of their missions have something in common.

On streaming platforms, first up is the origin story to the Predator/Alien franchise. Prey is set in the world of the Comanche nation 300 years before the first Predator movie (starring Arnold Schwarzenegger) takes place. This story is about Naru (Amber Midthunder), a skilled female warrior who fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved predators to land on earth while simultaneously proving herself to her nation. A lot of the suspense builds from the action not from the script because much of the movie involves little to no dialogue. Prey is no streaming on Hulu.

On Netflix, The Sandman is now streaming. The 10-episode series is based off the DC Comic Book character. After decades of imprisonment by a mortal wizard, Dream (Tom Sturridge), the personification of dreams, escapes and sets about to reclaim his lost equipment.

Also on Netflix, if you’re looking for something fun and light-hearted, the new rom-com Wedding Season is the perfect movie. Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) go on a disastrous first date. While they discover they’re far too different to actually date, a fake-dating relationship would be mutually beneficial as both of them come from big Indian families and know the pressure they’re each under to get married. They decide to be each other’s “fake dates” to all the weddings this season and naturally... they fall in love. Spoiler alert. Wedding Season is out now on Netflix.

For the kids and the young at heart, Apple TV+ has a new animated movie called Luck. Sam (Eva Noblezada) doesn’t have the best of luck. Some even say she has very bad luck. But is it entirely her fault? In this new movie, the curtain is pulled back on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects everyday lives. The cast includes the voices of Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg. Luck is now available on Apple TV+.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.