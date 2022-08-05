Monkeypox virtual town hall Friday at noon by health district

Monkeypox virtual town hall graphic
Monkeypox virtual town hall graphic(Washoe County Health District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District holds a virtual town hall over zoom Friday at noon to discuss monkeypox.

The White House on Thursday declared a federal health emergency for monkeypox.

Members of the public are eligible to attend the virtual town hall. People can ask questions by using the virtual chatbox in Zoom or by emailing them in advance to soxarart@washoecounty.gov.

Link to monkeypox virtual town hall.

So far only one monkeypox case has been reported in Washoe County.

Monkeypox vaccine is limited and is controlled by state and federal governments. The health district cannot supply shots.

Only those close to people infected with monkeypox or people who handle the tests are eligible to get the vaccines.

There are enough monkeypox vaccines in Washoe County for 150 people.

“The virus can be acquired by all people, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation,” the health district said in a statement. “Most cases have been reported among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men; however, anyone who has close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk for acquiring monkeypox.”

People who think they have monkeypox should contact the medical provider for testing and notify the provider before entering the facility.

Symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

