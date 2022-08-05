Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown temporarily closes due to water damage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday afternoon, there were roads under water and drivers rescued from their cars as thunderstorms moved through the area.

All that heavy down pour, forced Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown to close its doors temporarily due to wet ceilings and floors.

“We walked into the studio and my heart just sank,” said owner Caren Roblie.

Roof leaks and wet floors is some of what's left at Kaia FIT Sierra after Wednesday's storm. (Caren Roblie)

She explained to KOLO8 News Now that water from the rain got into the suite above the gym and leaked through the ceiling and light fixtures.

“The emergency lights were on. It was dark and all I could see was what looked like and felt like a waterfall,” she said.

The women’s fitness gym is still recovering from the pandemic and had just settled at the Midtown location.

“Sometimes it just feels like one thing after the other, you know, you can’t help but feel that way when you only get maybe one month of breathing and then all of the sudden something else happens,” said Roblin.

Roblin spend most of Thursday trying to asses damages. The good news is that because the flooding only occurred in the back of the studio, the rest of the space is still operable.

“I got to work with my partner, you know, he and I started moving everything that you see out of the way. Our spin bikes, our carpet, you know, just trying to get everything as a safe and secure as possible,” said Roblin.

Her plan is to be reopen by Monday. However ceiling and wall repairs will probably take a week or two.

Kaia FIT Sierra has other locations, including west and south Reno and Sparks. Current members are allowed to assist to any of those as they wait for the studio to reopen.

Roblin said she is still not sure how much repairs will cost but is positive the business will bounce back.

“I lost 100 pounds here, 12 years ago, and it changed my life so when I was able to step in 2018 and keep this business going, all I’m going to do is to keep doing that,” she said.

If you would like to help or learn more about Kaia FIT Sierra, call 775-375-5242.

