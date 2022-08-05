How the Veterans Guest House helps vets and their families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now in its 28th year, the Veterans Guest House has provided support and helped to improve the health of thousands of veterans who receive medical treatment here in Reno. It’s a place where they-- and their family members and pets-- can stay free of charge. Veterans Guest House CEO Sylvia Dubeau visited KOLO to talk about why this is becoming even more important with rising costs and how the nonprofit can make all the difference for veterans living in rural communities.

