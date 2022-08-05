How RFD handles influx of emergency calls during extreme weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent storms have been keeping first responders busy, with service calls for lightning strikes, flooding, and more.

On Wednesday evening, lightning struck a tree near the 800 block of Daniel Drive in Reno, splitting the tree, causing the top of the tree to topple over. Luckily, no debris landed on the home and no injuries were reported, though a car parked in front of the home was damaged. KOLO 8 News Now’s, Crystal Garcia spoke to the homeowner, who described the sound of the lightning and thunder.

“We were sitting in the house and suddenly, BOOM, the whole house shook,” said Charles Nuccio.

Overnight in Sparks, one home was damaged after also being struck by lighting.

And at a discount furniture store in Reno, the building’s roof collapsed due to the heavy downpour of rain, which flooded the store and damaged furniture.

The incidents are just three of the nearly 150 calls Reno Fire Department responded to over a 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

“When a storm pushes through, we don’t know when, where, or how that lightning is going to strike but we are prepared if its a wildland fire to go and fight that fire, to protect the property and structures that may be around it; if its a house fire we are prepared to fight a structure fire; if an individual or a human is involved in that we are trained to take care of that person and give them the best medical care that we can,” said Battalion Chief Roger Mooney with RFD.

RFD advises that the best thing the community can do during extreme weather is to stay indoors.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.