Have a Heart: Meet Rebecca

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Meet Rebecca.

Like animals? Check.  Like all things Disney?  Check.  Like reading?  Check.  Rebecca is an adorable 9-year-old girl.  She is very girly girl and loves to dress up and play with make up.  Rebecca is full of imagination.  She loves to sing and has a nack for memorizing song lyrics.  Rebecca, like most kids her age, loves technology and enjoys making and narrating faux videos..  Rebecca has a soft spot for animals which brings out her compassionate side.

Rebecca is looking for a family who can provide her a safe and secure environment.  She has been through a lot of hardships and changes in her young life but despite this, one constant is her love for her younger brother.  Rebecca is looking for a family that will help her stay connected to him.

The ideal family for Rebecca is one that is patient and can adapt to her ever changing needs. Rebecca would like a family to call her own.  She has an abundance of love and is just waiting for a family to share it with.

If you’re interested in learning more about Rebecca, you may contact Myra Yeargan, Case Worker, Recruitment & Training, Washoe County Human Services Agency – Children’s Division

(775)560-8913

myeargan@washoecounty.gov

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown

Latest News

A new business in Reno provides clean beauty and wellness.
New local business “Yateou” making exceptional essential oils
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown temporarily closes due to water damage
Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown temporarily closes due to water damage
Recent storms have been keeping first responders busy, with service calls for lightning...
How RFD handles influx of emergency calls during extreme weather