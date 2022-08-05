Have a Heart: Meet Rebecca

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Meet Rebecca.

Like animals? Check. Like all things Disney? Check. Like reading? Check. Rebecca is an adorable 9-year-old girl. She is very girly girl and loves to dress up and play with make up. Rebecca is full of imagination. She loves to sing and has a nack for memorizing song lyrics. Rebecca, like most kids her age, loves technology and enjoys making and narrating faux videos.. Rebecca has a soft spot for animals which brings out her compassionate side.

Rebecca is looking for a family who can provide her a safe and secure environment. She has been through a lot of hardships and changes in her young life but despite this, one constant is her love for her younger brother. Rebecca is looking for a family that will help her stay connected to him.

The ideal family for Rebecca is one that is patient and can adapt to her ever changing needs. Rebecca would like a family to call her own. She has an abundance of love and is just waiting for a family to share it with.

If you’re interested in learning more about Rebecca, you may contact Myra Yeargan, Case Worker, Recruitment & Training, Washoe County Human Services Agency – Children’s Division

(775)560-8913

myeargan@washoecounty.gov

