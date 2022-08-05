Flash flooding closes roads in Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line.

The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short time.

Death Valley National Park reported on its website that multiple roads were closed, including Highway 190 north to Scotty’s Castle.

The full extent of the closures and damage wasn’t immediately clear.

Phones rang busy at park headquarters and a park spokesperson who was on temporary assignment in Alaska said in an email to The Associated Press the phones were probably out of service.

