Flash flooding closes roads in Death Valley National Park

Cars at the Furnace Creek Inn after flash flooding at Death Valley National Park.
Cars at the Furnace Creek Inn after flash flooding at Death Valley National Park.(National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line.

The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short time.

Death Valley National Park reported on its website that multiple roads were closed, including Highway 190 north to Scotty’s Castle.

The full extent of the closures and damage wasn’t immediately clear.

Phones rang busy at park headquarters and a park spokesperson who was on temporary assignment in Alaska said in an email to The Associated Press the phones were probably out of service.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown

Latest News

Billy Hemsley
Suspect shot cousin after ‘play fighting’ at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip, report says
Back-to-School Vaccines
Back-to-School Vaccines
New bodies, new offense, new coach for Nevada wide receivers
New bodies, new offense, new coach for Nevada wide receivers
Starting on August 8, the on-ramp will be closed 24-7 as crews install landscape monuments and...
Second Street on-ramp to close temporarily on Monday