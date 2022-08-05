Fire victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, front left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour homes destroyed by...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, front left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour homes destroyed by wildfires near where the Tamarack Fire ignited earlier in July in Gardnerville, Nev., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The governors of California and Nevada are calling for increased federal assistance as they tour an area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes. Wednesday's tour of the Tamarack Fire along the state line comes as numerous wildfires char land and homes in a dozen states. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)(Sam Metz | AP)
By Gabe Stern/Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (AP) - People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million.

Attorney William Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency.

The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021.

But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.

