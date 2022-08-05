Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture says that a quarantine has been issued for the facility and all horses on site will undergo testing to prevent potential spread of the disease. EIA is transmitted through blood contact and cannot be spread through coughs, sneezes or casual contact.

The Reno Rodeo Association recommends that anyone with a horse in attendance during that period contact their veterinarian for further information and recommendations.

You can read the full release from the Department of Ag here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.