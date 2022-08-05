Eddy House invites community to share in its mission by participating in several upcoming fundraisers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the last 11 years, Eddy House has been a safe place for thousands of homeless and at risk youth in our area. But as the need for their services grows, so does their need for funding and community support.

CEO, Trevor Macaluso, and Marketing & Events Manager, Precious Kay-Sumption, stopped by Morning Break to share several upcoming fundraisers and events that the community can get involved with.

First, this weekend, August 6-7, Ceramic Tile Center is giving away a custom bathroom with all the proceeds going to Eddy House. Saturday, August 6, there will be an open house Ceramic Tile Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. This is where you can purchase tickets for bathroom giveaway raffle. The drawing will happen Sunday at the Village Well Taproom in Rancharrah. The party is from 1-4 p.m. and last minute tickets will be sold between 1 and 3 p.m. The drawing will take place at 3:30 p.m.

You can also support Eddy House and enjoy a Reno Aces baseball game. Sunday, August 21, $9 of every ticket sold for that game against the Salt Lake Bees will go to the non-profit. You can also get free hat with your ticket.

Next month, the Reno-Tahoe International Art Show is Sept. 9-11, with Sept. 8 being a special VIP preview event. All-Access VIP tickets are $100, 3-day GA passes are $50 and single day passes are $25 each. There will be a silent auction with proceeds going to Eddy House. Show hours on Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

And then in November for National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, Eddy House is looking for local businesses to get involved in a major month-long fundraising campaign. Contact Eddy House via email at info@eddyhouse.org if you are interested in participating.

For more information about Eddy House, click here. You can also follow Eddy House on Facebook and Instagram.

