Chase to Wadsworth area ends with vehicle fire

By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:19 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -A chase went from Lyon County to the Wadsworth area Thursday evening that ended with a crash and a fire.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was in the vehicle when it caught fire. Authorities said the public is not in danger.

The crash set brush on fire and it burned a few feet away from the vehicle.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada State Police were involved in the chase from Lyon County to the Cantlon Drive area of Wadsworth.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the North Lyon County Fire Protection District also responded to the incident.

