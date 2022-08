RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More rain on the way and flood watches in effect. Reno, Carson City and south of Highway 50 under a flood watch. A flood emergency in the Markleeville area and the Tamarack Fire burn scar until 7:30 pm. Chances for thunderstorms near Reno in the afternoons today through Friday.

