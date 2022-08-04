Suspect in northeast Reno prowling cases arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the past two weeks, a prowler stalked a northeast Reno neighborhood peering in windows, entering one home and setting residents’ nerves on edge. But a traffic stop may have restored a sense of calm and security.

It began with a pair of disturbing incidents, teenage girls discovering a man peering through their bedroom window, his behavior creepy and aggressive. Their descriptions of a tall, thin man in his mid-to-late 20′s produced a pair of police sketches and put the neighborhood on guard.

Several nights later, a home security camera caught the first glimpse of a man walking behind a row of houses. The visits continued. The man, by now well aware of the camera, even tried to damage it, dousing it with a bucket of water. The camera kept recording the man’s actions. He was passing by on his way to an adjacent home where he peered through a window and began cutting its screen.

Early Sunday morning a resident watched a man look through the windows of a home, then enter through a back door. Police were called, but he fled.

The investigation continued and Tuesday night it paid off.

Detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the Downtown Enforcement Team located a man matching the description several blocks away, made a traffic stop for a minor violation and began talking with 27-year-old Darius Horne.

Eventually--police say Horne admitted to several charges and was identified by the two girls. He was arrested and booked. Neighbors heaved a collective sigh of relief.

“It feels like a whole bunch of weight off you,” one woman told us. “Now I can finally sleep at night.”

Horne is being held on one count of attempted burglary and two of peering or spying through an opening of a dwelling.

The investigation is continuing and more charges from Reno and Sparks police departments are expected.

