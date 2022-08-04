Preparing for more flooding in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain has created a dangerous situation in our area. Alpine County has faced serious flooding that has flooded some towns and even homes.

Highway 89 is closed north of Markleeville due to severe flash flooding in the area. It’s closed from Turtle Rock Park to Markleeville with even more heavy rain expected later today.

Officials warn heavy rainfall through today may trigger flash flooding which will cause debris flow. People in the area are advised to prepare for potential impacts and be ready to move to o higher ground.

Residents in Markleeville will need to access the town by going over Monitor Pass. Visitors are asked to avoid the area.

To prepare for possible heavy flooding today, there are a number of self-fill sandbag locations for people in Douglas County. You’re advised to bring your own shovel.

If you live in Minden, Genoa, or Gardnerville your local fire stations are listed below:

Johnson Lane Fire Station, Minden, NV

Genoa Fire Station, Genoa

Fish Springs Fire Station, Gardnerville

Ruhenstroth Fire Station, Gardnerville

Sheridan Fire Station, Gardnerville

Leviathan Mine Road

Holbrook Highlands

To stay up to date on any road closures visit, roads.dot.ca.gov and nvroads.com

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.