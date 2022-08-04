Power knocked out for 9,491 NV Energy customers in Reno area

By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:56 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -About 5,800 NV Energy customers are without power in the south end of Spanish Springs and about 3,600 are without power in southwest Reno.

Altogether 9,491 customers are without power in Washoe County.

NV Energy expects to restore power to most customers by 10:15 p.m.

NV Energy reports the causes of the outages are under investigation.

