Nevada Baseball announces coaching staff additions

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Baseball head coach Jake McKinley announced his Wolf Pack coaching staff Thursday.

Joining the Wolf Pack staff are pitching coach Mark Moriarty, hitting coach/recruiting coordinator Jordan Getzelman, assistant coach Noah Shackles, and director of player development Ryan Savage.

“I’m thrilled with where our staff has landed. It has a diverse blend of experiences, geographical recruiting coverage, and all of our coaches are great developers of players and people,” McKinley said. “I trust that our players will know they are playing for a sharp staff that cares about their well-being as people above everything.”

McKinley was announced as Nevada Baseball’s head coach July 2, coming to Reno from the Milwaukee Brewers organization, where he served as the Brewers’ Vice President of Player Development since 2021, having previously served as the organization’s Director of Player Development Initiatives (2019-21) and minor league pitching coordinator (2018-19).

Below are bios on the additions to the Nevada Baseball coaching staff:

Mark Moriarty – Pitching Coach

Mark Moriarty joins the Wolf Pack staff after spending the past three seasons (2020-22) as a pitching coach in the Minnesota Twins organization. Moriarty spent the 2021 and 2022 campaigns as pitching coach for the High-A Cedar Rapids Kernels, after being hired as pitching coach for the GCL Twins in 2020, before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2021, Moriarty’s staff shattered the Kernels franchise record and led the Central in strikeouts with 1,303, working to a High-A-best 3.88 ERA and finishing second across the level with a .211 opponent average. Righthander Ben Gross was named to the High-A Central All-Star Team after going 5-2 with a 3.62 ERA across 16 starts, punching out 106 batters across 82.0 innings while issuing just 23 walks and holding hitters to a .243 average. Fellow righty Louie Varland flourished in 10 starts with Cedar Rapids and put himself on the prospect map by going 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA and a 66:14 K:BB ratio across 55.2 innings of work. Four of the Kernels’ seven pitchers to start at least 10 games posted an ERA of 3.62 or better. Moriarty helped infielder Jordan Gore transition to the mound full-time and produce a 2.95 ERA across 39.2 innings of work with a whopping 58 punchouts.

He spent the 2019 season as the head coach at the University of Mary, a Division II school in North Dakota, leading the Marauders to a 12-win improvement from the season prior, and its highest win total in conference play (12) since 2010.

Moriarty spent two stints at Augustana University, first from 2008-12 then as associate head coach and pitching coach from 2017-18. In that second stint, he helped guide the Vikings to the 2018 NCAA Division II national title, and mentoring 2017 D2CCAA National Pitcher of the Year, Jacob Blank, who was drafted in the 22nd round by the Twins that same year. Five members of his staff at Augustana went on the sign professional contracts.

During his first stint with the Vikings, he guided five players to all-conference honors, one to all-region honors, and the team to a program-record 34 wins in 2010 and its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011.

From 2014-16, Moriarty was the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Concordia University (Wis.), helping guide the Falcons to a combined 71 wins and two freshman pitchers to conference freshman of the year honors.

Moriarty played his college ball at the College of St. Scholastica where he finished his career with the third most wins in school history (23) and a 2.80 ERA. His 257 strikeouts were second-most in school history. He was an All-Upper Midwest (UMAC) Conference performer three times in his career and a 2006 All-American. The 2006 UMAC Pitcher of the Year was named National Pitcher of the Week once and holds the CSS school record for strikeouts in a game (16). He was a two-time All-Region selection.

He played professionally in 2009, pitching for the St. Paul Saints of American Association of Independent Professional baseball. He finished the year with a 2-5 record and 47 strikeouts.

In 2011, Moriarty was inducted into the CSS Baseball Hall of Fame. He earned a degree in business management from CSS in 2007. He received his Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Augustana.

McKinley on Moriarty: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mark and his wife Rachel to the Wolf Pack family. He has a robust pitching development skillset that will allow him to connect with pitchers of all backgrounds and training histories. His simple delivery of advanced concepts paired with his calming demeanor makes him the perfect person to help push us forward in developing championship-level pitchers.”

Jordan Getzelman – Hitting Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Jordan Getzelman reunites with McKinley in Reno, after having played for McKinley at Menlo College (2017), serving on his William Jessup staff as a volunteer assistant coach, and working together in the Brewers organization for two seasons (2020-21). Getzelman served as the Brewers’ assistant hitting coordinator before joining the Middle Tennessee State staff as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in 2022.

Getzelman mentored Blue Raider hitters to a team batting average of .275 in 2022, the program’s highest figure since 2018. Middle Tennessee state wrapped the year with a 29-26 record.

From William Jessup, Getzelman headed to the Lone Star State, serving as the Director of Hitting Development and Hitting, Analysis & Operations at Dallas Baptist for two seasons (2018-19). Over his two seasons in Dallas, the Patriots hit .290 and made back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances.

While at Menlo, Getzelman was named an NAIA All-American, the GSAC Conference Player of the Year and to the All-GSAC First Team in 2017, when he set school records of 26 home runs and 66 RBIs.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois native started his collegiate career at the University of Missouri where he received a medical redshirt before transferring to Iowa Western Community College in 2015. While in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Getzelman received first-team All-Region and his Reivers went 54-7 and competed in the JUCO World Series.

McKinley on Getzelman: “Jordan is a rising star in developing hitters. He’s infectiously positive, sharp beyond his years, and is someone that can help hitters leverage power and speed in their overall offensive profiles. Above all else, Jordan is a great person and we are excited to welcome him and his wife Casey to Nevada.”

Noah Shackles – Assistant Coach

Noah Shackles comes to Reno after two seasons at Dallas Baptist, serving as the Patriots’ Director of Player Development. In 2021, Shackles served as a volunteer assistant with the Patriots, working with catchers and infielders, and helping guide the team to Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles, capturing the Fort Worth Regional, and an appearance at the Columbia Super Regional. In 2022, the Patriots once again reached the postseason, appearing at the Austin Regional.

Shackles also has connections to the William Jessup program, having spent the 2020 campaign on the staff, working primarily with catchers and infielders.

Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Shackles was both the 2015 Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year and the Interscholastic Honolulu Player of the Year. Following a standout prep career at Mid-Pacific Institute, Shackles played two seasons at Alvin Community College in Texas. Following his freshman season, he was named to the Texas/New Mexico JUCO All-Star Game.

After two years at Alvin CC, Shackles finished his collegiate career at William Jessup, playing the 2018 season under McKinley’s tutelage. As a two-year starter with the Warriors, Shackles helped lead William Jessup to a pair of Golden State Athletic Conference titles. In 2019, he hit .327 with a .413 on-base percentage and 35 RBI, while posting a .991 fielding percentage.

Shackles received a degree in Business Management from William Jessup in 2019.

McKinley on Shackles: “Noah has grown into an extremely well-round baseball coach that will help us in various areas of player development. He’s the kind of person our players will love to be around, and has an extremely bright future in coaching.”

Ryan Savage – Director of Player Development

Ryan Savage will begin his third season at Nevada, and first as the Director of Player Development, ahead of the 2023 season. From 2020-21, Savage served as a data analyst for the Wolf Pack, as the team captured the Mountain West title and appeared at the Stanford Regional in 2020, and finished 29-26 and took second in the Mountain West regular-season standings last year.

Savage’s connections to the college baseball and to the Reno baseball communities run throughout his family. His dad, John, will enter his 20th season as UCLA Baseball’s head coach in 2023, and his uncle, Pete, has been Reno High School’s varsity head coach since 1995. Savage is also the grandson of Chris Ault, who served three stints as Nevada Football’s head coach 1976-92, 1994-95, 2004-12) as well as the department’s Director of Athletics from 1986-2004.

McKinley on Savage: “Ryan has a diverse skillset that will allow him to help our program in so many areas. His competency in tech, leveraging data, and his general feel for people makes him such an awesome addition to our staff. All baseball situations improve when Ryan is in them, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

