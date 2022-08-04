Mom charged with first-degree murder in death of 5-month-old baby

A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A Mississippi mother was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Sunday at a home in Glendale. Investigators said two other children were also in the home at the time.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Brittney Brady, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect.

Brady made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $625,000.

In court, deputies said Brady admitted to drug use at the time of the child’s death.

The baby’s father, 32-year-old Steven Busha Jr., was also arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Busha is the biological father of the 5-month-old girl and of the two other children involved in the investigation.

Busha will remain at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center until his first court appearance on Friday.

