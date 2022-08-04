Local brothers giving back through the 50 Yard Challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local brothers are offering to mow lawns for free, regardless of the size or shape of the grass.

“We try our best,” said 12-year old Derek Clayton. “We try to make it at nice and neat as possible.”

It’s all part of the 50-yard challenge, a national movement started by Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, using the yard work as a way to build future leaders through community service.

“We’ve gotten better at it,” added 10-year old Dominick Clayton. “There were some big lawns, but the small ones are pretty easy.”

The challenge asks kids to mow the lawns of people in need, like seniors, single parents, disabled people and veterans.

Two local brothers are offering to mow lawns for free as part of the 50 Yard Challenge. (kolo)

“I signed them up,” said their mother Andie Hendrickson. “Helping the community, and teaching them to work together. I think that was my main goal.”

We caught up with the two while they were mowing their 21st lawn. And so far it’s been a big hit in our community.

“They always say thank you so much,” said Derek. “And although we don’t accept money, sometimes they give us tips.”

“We’ve gotten to know more people in our community,” added Hendrickson.

They’ve also learned how important it is to take care of your yard.

‘Yeah, because when it gets really long, it’s a little harder to cut,” admitted Dominick.

The kids also clean up once they’re done, and will also pull a few weeds.

“I am very proud of them. I know that it’s not easy,” said Hendrickson. “We’re in Nevada, so it’s like 90 degrees almost every single day. So I’m very proud of them.”

They are looking for more yards to mow. If you fit the criteria of the challenge, contact Andie Hendrickson through her Facebook page.

The challenge is open to both boys and girls, ages 8-17. And once complete, the kids get new equipment delivered to them to keep, including a lawn mower, weed eater and blower.

For more information go to www.weareraisingmen.com

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.