Lightning sparked fire reported on Peavine

Peavine Fire
Peavine Fire(Alert Wildfire)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:50 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection crews are on scene of a brush fire on Peavine Mountain. Officials say it appears to have been sparked by lightning.

It is currently burning on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon near Verdi. So far, the fire is mapped at about a quarter of an acre and crews are working to put out the flames.

TMFPD says smoke will be visible in the area, but since the fire is already being attended to, people are asked not to call 911.

