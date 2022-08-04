Get your tickets for Urban Roots’ Family Film Night featuring the documentary, “The Biggest Little Farm”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for Family Film Night at Urban Roots Farm on Friday, August 19. This month’s film is a fun documentary called “The Biggest Little Farm.” This heartwarming story follows the quest of two city-dwellers-turned-country as they revive 200 acres of farmland into a nature-lover’s dream.

One of the people in documentary is the Farm School Cultivator at Urban Roots, Marlene Hild. She stopped by Morning Break to talk about her part in the film, and learning the joys and struggles of farming.

Of course, Family Film Nights on the farm are more than just a movie night! There will also be a bouquet-making class, seedling planting for the kids, food trucks and live music. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for the kids.

Click here for more information.

