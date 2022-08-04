Get ready for more heavy rain

Cleaning up in Markleeville on Aug. 5, 2022, the day after debris flowed through the town.
Cleaning up in Markleeville on Aug. 5, 2022, the day after debris flowed through the town.(Ed Pearce/KOLO)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More precipitation is heading for western Nevada and eastern California.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Reno-Sparks area until 5:30 p.m. Heavy rain from thunderstorms has the potential to flood low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

There was also a flood advisory issued for the area west of Gardnerville Ranchos, including Nevada 88 and California 88. Up to 1.5 inches could fall.

There was a flash flood warning issued for the Tamarack Fire burn scar, including Markleeville. There was debris flow Wednesday in Markleeville and a chance for more Thursday.

