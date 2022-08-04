Get ready for more heavy rain
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More precipitation is heading for western Nevada and eastern California.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Reno-Sparks area until 5:30 p.m. Heavy rain from thunderstorms has the potential to flood low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.
There was also a flood advisory issued for the area west of Gardnerville Ranchos, including Nevada 88 and California 88. Up to 1.5 inches could fall.
There was a flash flood warning issued for the Tamarack Fire burn scar, including Markleeville. There was debris flow Wednesday in Markleeville and a chance for more Thursday.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.