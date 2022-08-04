Get ready for more heavy rain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More precipitation is heading for western Nevada and eastern California.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Reno-Sparks area until 5:30 p.m. Heavy rain from thunderstorms has the potential to flood low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

There was also a flood advisory issued for the area west of Gardnerville Ranchos, including Nevada 88 and California 88. Up to 1.5 inches could fall.

There was a flash flood warning issued for the Tamarack Fire burn scar, including Markleeville. There was debris flow Wednesday in Markleeville and a chance for more Thursday.

***Flood Advisory***

In effect for the Greater Reno-Sparks area until 5:30 PM PDT. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from thunderstorms with potential to flood poor-drainage and low-lying areas. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown! #NVwx pic.twitter.com/keywEXxHlx — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 4, 2022