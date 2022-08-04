Ex-middle school counselor gets 5 years to life for making child porn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A former Washoe County School District counselor has been sentenced to five years to life in prison for producing child pornography.

Tyler Quinn Ball-Imsdahl, 28, was placed on administrative leave from Desert Skies Middle School following his July 2021 arrest.

The case started when Yahoo contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to report that Ball-Imsdahl’s emails were used to traffic in pornography, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Washoe County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took over the investigation and found Ball-Imsdahl “catfished” boys using social media. He pretended to be a girl and got boys to send him images. Many of the boys were in the Reno area.

Ball-Imsdahl paid some minors to provide photographs. Ball-Imsdahl admitted to spending nearly $20,000 on photos, prosecutors said.

Investigators found more than 250 suspected images and videos of child pornography in emails and electronic devices.

He pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Deputy District Attorney Adam Cate focused at sentencing on the amount of children that had been affected by Ball-Imsdahl’s criminal conduct and the risk he posed to the he were to be released on probation.

If he is paroled he will be on lifetime supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.

