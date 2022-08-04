Dress up as assassins and watch ‘Bullet Train’ at Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation hosts a private movie premier and costume party every three months to raise money for the non-profit’s work advocating for local art and the artists who create it. This quarter’s Sip and Screen event is Friday, August 5 at the Riverside gallery. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite assassin before enjoying a private screening of the Bullet Train at the Century Riverside movie theater.

SAF’s community relations manager, Valeria Moore, stopped by Morning Break to promote this event. Tickets are still on sale for $30.

The cocktail party starts at 6 p.m. with snacks being provided by Wild River Grille. The showing of Sony Pictures’ Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Karen Fukuhara will begin promptly at 8 p.m.

Previous Sip and Screen events included dressing up in white tie for the No Time to Die and in jungle-themed costumes for a screening of The Lost City.

