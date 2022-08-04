Dragon Lights Festival cancels Thursday event due to potential flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Dragon Lights Festival has canceled the event for Thursday, August 4 due to the possibility of more heavy rainfall in the area. Organizers released a statement saying that refunds will be issued for anyone who has a ticket for tonight’s event.

“As safety of our guests is our priority and we want everyone to have an enjoyable evening, we have made the difficult decision to close the Festival for Thursday, August 4 as the weather is predicted to cause heavy rainfall and potential flooding throughout the region,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager of Tianyu Arts & Culture. “We encourage our guests who were planning on visiting this evening to join us for another day.”

The Dragon Lights Festival runs through August 12 at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Tickets and info can be found at dragonlightsreno.org.

