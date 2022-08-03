Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good

Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.
Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:49 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell fans, mark your calendars!

Mexican Pizza is permanently returning to the menu Sept. 15.

After a three-month absence, the chain said the fan-favorite item is coming back permanently.

Mexican Pizza made an appearance earlier this year in May, but the demand was so high that Taco Bell ran out of its necessary ingredients just a couple weeks after its launch.

The company said it has worked out the supply chain issues, and Mexican Pizza is here to stay.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

New contract allows Nevada Cares Campus to provide free on-site medical services
New contract allows Nevada Cares Campus to provide free on-site medical services
Some students at a Massachusetts college are calling for a vending machine that dispenses birth...
Students petition for Plan B vending machine on campus
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.
Olympic medalist facing criminal charges after disorderly conduct incident, police say
The sports world has lost a man who provided the details for decades' worth of legendary...
Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, has died