Scooter rider hit by car in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.

Investigators say this should serve as a reminder that scooter riders need to obey all traffic laws. The injured rider was cited.

