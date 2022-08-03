Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
Investigators say this should serve as a reminder that scooter riders need to obey all traffic laws. The injured rider was cited.
