The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Drive Segment 1 Construction Complete

Sponsored: Construction on segment one of the Lemmon Drive project is substantially complete, meaning no more major closures, but you might still see some cones out as crews finish up punch-list items. Segment one of the Lemmon Drive project widened Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. The project also increased capacity, is continuously improving safety, and now provides multimodal transportation choices. If you’ve driven it recently, you’ll also notice there’s a brand new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Lemmon Drive and US 395.

The new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) configuration will help improve traffic flow and increase safety at this busy intersection. DDIs have numerous safety benefits, including fewer conflict points, traffic calming, shorter pedestrian crossings, and shorter traffic signal lengths.

Up next in the North Valleys, the RTC will be starting a project to widen and improve Sky Vista Parkway this August. After that, we anticipate that segment two of the Lemmon Drive project will start in 2024 or 2025. Segment two will widen the road from 2 lanes to 4 between Fleetwood Drive to Ramsey Way. The design for Phase two is currently underway, and considerations include accommodating future growth, including complete street improvements and providing safe, multimodal connectivity through bike lanes, sidewalks, and/or shared-use paths. Design alternatives will also address the fact that a large portion of segment 2 has experienced flooding in recent years. There will be opportunities for community input as we move through the design process.

