Open for Business: Our Rustic Heart sells homemade soy candles at local farmer's markets

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chris West has been making and selling her own candles for 4 years. Our Rustic Heart is an online Etsy shop, but West is also a frequent vendor at local farmer’s markets and other outdoor events - including Hot August Nights.

West stopped by Morning Break to share her passion for eco-friendly and good-smelling products. Her soy candles and melts, and aromatherapy sprays are non-toxic, biodegradable, perfectly infused, hand stirred and long-lasting.

To make an online order, click here. You can also follow Our Rustic Heart on Facebook and Instagram.

