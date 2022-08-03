Man accused of prowling northeast Reno neighborhood arrested

Darius Horne is accused of peeping into homes in northeast Reno.
Darius Horne is accused of peeping into homes in northeast Reno.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man accused of peeping into homes and prowling around a northeast Reno neighborhood is now in custody. According to the Reno Police Department, two similar incidents were reported in the area of E. 9th Street on July 13 and 14. Witnesses say a man attempted to contact young girls from outside their windows.

RPD Sex Crimes Detectives met with the victims, and based on their descriptions, sketches were obtained of the possible suspect.

Investigators say that over the next few weeks they were made aware of several people in the area that had captured a prowler on their home surveillance cameras that fit the same description.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, detectives noticed a man in the area of E. 5th Street and Eureka Avenue that fit the suspect’s description. That man, later identified as Darius Horne, was stopped for a minor traffic violation. During an interview, police say Horne admitted to several of the charges and was identified by the initial female victims as well.

Horne being charged with Attempted Burglary and two counts of Peep or Spy through an Opening of a Dwelling. RPD says more charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

New contract allows Nevada Cares Campus to provide free on-site medical services
New contract allows Nevada Cares Campus to provide free on-site medical services
Open for Business: Our Rustic Heart
Open for Business: Our Rustic Heart sells homemade soy candles at local farmer’s markets
Feed the Camel
“Feed the Camel” every Hump Day at this local food truck event at the McKinley Arts Center
According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue...
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno