Man accused of prowling northeast Reno neighborhood arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man accused of peeping into homes and prowling around a northeast Reno neighborhood is now in custody. According to the Reno Police Department, two similar incidents were reported in the area of E. 9th Street on July 13 and 14. Witnesses say a man attempted to contact young girls from outside their windows.

RPD Sex Crimes Detectives met with the victims, and based on their descriptions, sketches were obtained of the possible suspect.

Investigators say that over the next few weeks they were made aware of several people in the area that had captured a prowler on their home surveillance cameras that fit the same description.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, detectives noticed a man in the area of E. 5th Street and Eureka Avenue that fit the suspect’s description. That man, later identified as Darius Horne, was stopped for a minor traffic violation. During an interview, police say Horne admitted to several of the charges and was identified by the initial female victims as well.

Horne being charged with Attempted Burglary and two counts of Peep or Spy through an Opening of a Dwelling. RPD says more charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting at 775-322-4900.

