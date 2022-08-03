RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot August Nights is back. This week is your chance to see some classic cars across the Biggest Little City.

You can almost step back in time by walking down the rows of the hundreds of cars that have all converged on northern Nevada this week.

You can catch the classic cars parked at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Baldini’s Sports Casino and Restaurant, The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, The Nugget Casino Resort, Peppermill’s Resort Spa Casino, Reno Events Center, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno Sparks Livestock Event Center, and Victorian Square in Sparks.

Each classic car owner has a story.

”I wanted a 60′s truck like it would have been in the 60′s and I came across this in Modesto, California and I just had to have it. I brought it home and my good friend Derrick lettered the whole truck and made it look like it was in the 60′s and here we are,” said the owner of a 1960 Chevy Apache Utility Truck, Jimmy Dorazi.

Hot August Nights continues through Sunday, August 7.

Click here for a full schedule and details about the events this week.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.