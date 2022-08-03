Flash flood warning for Tamarack Fire burn scar; sandbag stations ready

Flash flooding graphic
Flash flooding graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Tamarack Fire burn scar until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms are producing heavy rain in that area, the weather service said.

That could cause debris flows in the burned area.

The weather service asks people to quickly move through the burned area if possible.

Douglas County has sandbag stations available. People should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags:

  • Johnson Lane Fire Station, 1450 Stephanie Way, Minden, NV 8423
  • Genoa Fire Station, 2298 Main St, Genoa, NV 89411
  • Fish Springs Fire Station, 2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville, NV 89410
  • Ruhenstroth Fire Station, 2008 Pinto Circle, Gardnerville, NV 89410
  • Sheridan Fire Station, 980 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89460
  • Turn right onto Leviathan Mine Rd, (On the right-hand side of the road near the water tower, (Inside Fenced Area)
  • Holbrook Highlands, off of Highland Way- near green water tank off US 395

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

New contract allows Nevada Cares Campus to provide free on-site medical services
New contract allows Nevada Cares Campus to provide free on-site medical services
Dental tray with instruments
Federal grant addresses sparse dental care in rural counties
Open for Business: Our Rustic Heart
Open for Business: Our Rustic Heart sells homemade soy candles at local farmer’s markets
Feed the Camel
“Feed the Camel” every Hump Day at this local food truck event at the McKinley Arts Center