Flash flood warning for Tamarack Fire burn scar; sandbag stations ready

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Tamarack Fire burn scar until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms are producing heavy rain in that area, the weather service said.

That could cause debris flows in the burned area.

The weather service asks people to quickly move through the burned area if possible.

Douglas County has sandbag stations available. People should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags:

Johnson Lane Fire Station, 1450 Stephanie Way, Minden, NV 8423

Genoa Fire Station, 2298 Main St, Genoa, NV 89411

Fish Springs Fire Station, 2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville, NV 89410

Ruhenstroth Fire Station, 2008 Pinto Circle, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Sheridan Fire Station, 980 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89460

Turn right onto Leviathan Mine Rd, (On the right-hand side of the road near the water tower, (Inside Fenced Area)

Holbrook Highlands, off of Highland Way- near green water tank off US 395

