Flash flood warning for Tamarack Fire burn scar; sandbag stations ready
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Tamarack Fire burn scar until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms are producing heavy rain in that area, the weather service said.
That could cause debris flows in the burned area.
The weather service asks people to quickly move through the burned area if possible.
Douglas County has sandbag stations available. People should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags:
- Johnson Lane Fire Station, 1450 Stephanie Way, Minden, NV 8423
- Genoa Fire Station, 2298 Main St, Genoa, NV 89411
- Fish Springs Fire Station, 2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville, NV 89410
- Ruhenstroth Fire Station, 2008 Pinto Circle, Gardnerville, NV 89410
- Sheridan Fire Station, 980 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89460
- Turn right onto Leviathan Mine Rd, (On the right-hand side of the road near the water tower, (Inside Fenced Area)
- Holbrook Highlands, off of Highland Way- near green water tank off US 395
