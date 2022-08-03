“Feed the Camel” every Hump Day at this local food truck event at the McKinley Arts Center

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy 8-12 different food trucks every Wednesday at the delicious Feed the Camel event. For the last nine year, this food truck medley smaller, more intimate and family-focused than other food truck events in town. The smaller sizes also cater to an older clientele with more refined pallets who enjoy sitting down, eating good food and enjoying a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Chris Payne, the event’s social media director, along with the owners of Big Blue Q of Tahoe food truck, Shane Mathias, and Pizen and Wine, John Blomquist, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to this Wednesday’s delicious event.

The food trucks start serving at 5 p.m. every hump day now through Sept. 14. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a variety of great food and drinks.

For more information, click here. You can also follow Feed the Camel on Facebook and Instagram.

