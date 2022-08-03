Emergency response closes north Reno street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier.

Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bennie Lane in north Reno was closed Tuesday night as the Reno Police and Fire Departments responded to an incident involving a person trapped under an SUV. It was reported around 9:30 p.m. near Napa Auto Parts.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led up to the incident.

