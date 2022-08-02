Washoe Valley fire station closed due to bat infestation

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is closing one of its stations because of a bat infestation. According to TMFPD, bats have been flying in the living quarters of Station 30 and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay. The decision to close the station along Old Highway 395 next to Bowers Mansion came as a result of the health and safety risk to employees. TMFPD reportedly tried to fix the problem in 2015, only to have the bats return.

The ambulance based at Station 30, along with fire personnel, will be relocated to Station 32 in Washoe Valley at 1240 Eastlake Boulevard. TMFPD will also work with the Carson City Fire Department to coordinate calls for the south end of Washoe Valley.

No timeline has been given for when the station could reopen, but TMFPD says it will consult with experts to determine what work is needed to eliminate the bat colonies and associated hazards.

