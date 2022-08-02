Teen arrested for damaging parks in Sparks

Sparks Police arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly driving recklessly through public parks,...
Sparks Police arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly driving recklessly through public parks, causing thousands of dollars in damage.(Sparks Police Department)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly damaging two local parks. The Sparks Police Department says that it received a report of someone driving recklessly through parks in the Wingfield Springs area around 3 a.m. on July 31. Officers discovered thousands of dollars in damage at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park. Most of the damage was reportedly done to landscaping and sod used for recreational activities.

Based on information provided by witnesses, Sparks Police was able to find the vehicle and suspect. A 16-year-old was arrested for two felony counts of property destruction.

