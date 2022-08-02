Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm

By Denise Wong
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

Washoe County School District leaders, staff, alumni and more helped cut the ribbon at the new...
Ribbon cutting marks opening of new O’Brien Middle School
Ribbon cutting at new O'Brien Middle School
Ribbon cutting at new O'Brien Middle School
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
Three area non-profits need your help to offer free school supplies to families in need.
Donations requested for local back to school giveaway