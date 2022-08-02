Put your cornhole skills to the test at the 12th annual HopeFest for Carson Tahoe Health

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cornhole’s Best for HopeFest will be a rockin’ cornhole tournament to raise money for Carson Tahoe Health, which provides various forms of support for individuals battling cancer and their families.

Angelina Craig, the Director of Philanthropy at Carson Tahoe Health, and Jeanne Koerner, president of Sierra Nevada Realtors which is a partner for this event, stopped by Morning Break to share how this fundraiser will directly impact people right here in our community.

Proceeds from HopeFest will provide individuals facing cancer with funds for mortgage payments, groceries, gas vouchers and more. Carson Tahoe Health also has no-cost lodging for patients and families at the Merriner Cottages. And some of the money raised during HopeFest will be used to refurbish the cottages which opened in 2006.

Sign-ups are still be accepted for teams who want to compete in this year’s cornhole tournament. To register, call Sierra Nevada Realtors at 775-885-7200. Sign-ups will also be allowed day of on-site. Teams of two cost $100. Check-in for the tournament will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Curry Street parking lot across from McFadden Plaza in Carson City. Then the competition starts at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about Carson Tahoe Health, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

Sparks Police arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly driving recklessly through public parks,...
Teen arrested for damaging parks in Sparks
Furbal Remedies
Open for Business: Furbal Remedies offers holistic canine care and functional foods
KOLO COOKS with Mark Estee
KOLO Cooks: Change up your go-to charcuterie board by creating a ‘summer mosaic’ using fresh, local ingredients
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather