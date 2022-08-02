Put your cornhole skills to the test at the 12th annual HopeFest for Carson Tahoe Health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cornhole’s Best for HopeFest will be a rockin’ cornhole tournament to raise money for Carson Tahoe Health, which provides various forms of support for individuals battling cancer and their families.

Angelina Craig, the Director of Philanthropy at Carson Tahoe Health, and Jeanne Koerner, president of Sierra Nevada Realtors which is a partner for this event, stopped by Morning Break to share how this fundraiser will directly impact people right here in our community.

Proceeds from HopeFest will provide individuals facing cancer with funds for mortgage payments, groceries, gas vouchers and more. Carson Tahoe Health also has no-cost lodging for patients and families at the Merriner Cottages. And some of the money raised during HopeFest will be used to refurbish the cottages which opened in 2006.

Sign-ups are still be accepted for teams who want to compete in this year’s cornhole tournament. To register, call Sierra Nevada Realtors at 775-885-7200. Sign-ups will also be allowed day of on-site. Teams of two cost $100. Check-in for the tournament will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Curry Street parking lot across from McFadden Plaza in Carson City. Then the competition starts at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about Carson Tahoe Health, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

