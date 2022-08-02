Open for Business: Furbal Remedies offers holistic canine care and functional foods

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Furbal Remedies started when owner and creator, Maggie Dana, wanted to find a way to help her own dog’s anxiety and general wellbeing. She didn’t like the overly medicated options offered by western/traditional veterinary services to treat chronic issues like allergies, anxiety, joint problems, digestive issues and immune balance.

Now as a business, her products include herbal extracts, biscuits, healing balms and detox powders for a variety of symptoms and ailments. She also offers one-on-one consultations and extended support programs to help you and your dog.

For more information, click here. You can also support this local business by following them on Instagram.

