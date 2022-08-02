New diverging diamond interchange completed in Lemmon Valley

The new interchange as seen from above
The new interchange as seen from above(RTC)
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC is four months ahead of schedule on the Lemmon Drive Project, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the work done.

Segment one widened Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road.

“This is an example of meeting the demand of where your growth is,” said Congressman Mark Amodei.

The project also includes a new diverging-diamond interchange at US 395 and Lemmon Drive like the one that can be found at Moana Ln.

For pedestrians and bicyclists, the improvements include a separated 10-foot-wide, shared-use path along the west side of Lemmon Drive, and an adjoining sidewalk along the east side and bike lanes in both directions.

“I will bet during peak hours it’s cut in half if not more,” said Q&D Construction President Lance Semenko when asked about the improvements to commute times.

To learn more about the project and to view more pictures, visit NorthValleysImprovements.com/lemmon-drive.

