KOLO Cooks: Change up your go-to charcuterie board by creating a ‘summer mosaic’ using fresh, local ingredients

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special guest, Mark Estee who owns several restaurants in the area, joined Chef Jonathan Chapin and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko for this week’s episode of KOLO Cooks. He shared one of his family’s favorite ways to snack, and that’s by making a “summer mosaic.” It’s like a charcuterie board, but instead of meat and cheeses and crackers, a summer mosaic is all about the fruits and vegetables (with some complimentary cheese as well). With this dish, you also add the dipping sauces right on the plate or drizzled over everything for added flavor. There’s really no right or wrong way to make a summer mosaic. Simply, choose the fresh ingredients that speak to you and make art out of food. Here’s the ingredients added to Mark Estee’s summer mosaic.

Ingredients:

  • Peaches
  • Heirloom Tomatoes
  • Prema Greens
  • Salsa Verde
  • Peach BBQ
  • Burratta
  • Sandhill Dairy Green Chile Cheese

Directions:

  1. Cut ingredients in the form to make your plater or plate in the form of a mosaic painting.
  2. Top with salsa and herbs.
  3. Voila! A healthy, hearty summer dish for snacking or any summer party.

Several of Estee’s restaurants are participating in local events in the next couple of months. To stay up to date on what’s happening where, follow Mark Estee on Facebook and Instagram.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

