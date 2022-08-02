Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Solar eruptions are seen in this file video. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:02 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA said the sun is getting very active, and that could cause problems here on Earth.

The space agency warned the activity level of the sun has quickly ramped up.

They said the solar cycle is not at its peak, and it is already exceeding expectations.

Scientists expect to see more solar flares and solar eruptions that could impact radio communications, navigation signals and electric power grids on Earth.

The increase in activity also could pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts, impact GPS signals and even create concerns about flight crew and passenger health on airplanes.

NASA predicted that the solar events will continue to increase from now into 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
GRAPHIC WARNING: A Ukrainian soldier sidelined by a severe battle wound is still determined to...
GRAPHIC: Injured Ukrainian soldier explains why they fight
Monday with Moms Homeschooling
Monday with Moms Homeschooling
Elizabeth Rood, Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy, speaks about the Brittney Griner trial...
US is supporting Brittney Griner, official says