Fire reported in Pine Nut range east of Minden

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - East Fork Fire is responding to a fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Minden. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunrise Pass Road.

There’s no word yet on whether any structures are threatened, but the fire is burning in a remote area.

The cause is under investigation, but thunderstorms were reported in the area around the time the fire started.

