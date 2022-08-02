Fire reported in Pine Nut range east of Minden

A fire burns in the Pine Nut Mountains in Douglas County, Nev. on Aug. 2, 2022.
A fire burns in the Pine Nut Mountains in Douglas County, Nev. on Aug. 2, 2022.(Alert Wildfire)
By Mike Watson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - East Fork Fire is responding to a fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Minden. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunrise Pass Road.

There’s no word yet on whether any structures are threatened, but the fire is burning in a remote area.

The cause is under investigation, but thunderstorms were reported in the area around the time the fire started.

