Fire reported in Pine Nut range east of Minden
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - East Fork Fire is responding to a fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Minden. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunrise Pass Road.
There’s no word yet on whether any structures are threatened, but the fire is burning in a remote area.
The cause is under investigation, but thunderstorms were reported in the area around the time the fire started.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.