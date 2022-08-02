Donations requested for local back to school giveaway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Three area non-profits need your help to offer free school supplies to families in need.

Black Wall Street Reno, Shades of Queening and the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society are teaming up to fill backpacks with necessities for K-12 students. With rising costs all around us, these organizations know how hard low-income households have been affected.

“We’ll definitely be more than willing and we hope that families with multiple children, we love to see all of the kids and like I said, we want them to go to school and be excited about all their items they have to give,” Shades of Queening Co-Founder KaPreace Young explains.

The backpack donation drive is set for August 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jamaica Park, 1000 Jamaica Avenue. Items are on a first come first served basis.

To schedule a drop off of your donation or cash and to see the suggested list, head here: https://www.shadesofqueening.com/destined-for-tomorrow.

