Donations requested for local back to school giveaway

Three area non-profits need your help to offer free school supplies to families in need.
Three area non-profits need your help to offer free school supplies to families in need.(Shades of Queening)
By KOLO Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Three area non-profits need your help to offer free school supplies to families in need.

Black Wall Street Reno, Shades of Queening and the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society are teaming up to fill backpacks with necessities for K-12 students. With rising costs all around us, these organizations know how hard low-income households have been affected.

“We’ll definitely be more than willing and we hope that families with multiple children, we love to see all of the kids and like I said, we want them to go to school and be excited about all their items they have to give,” Shades of Queening Co-Founder KaPreace Young explains.

The backpack donation drive is set for August 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jamaica Park, 1000 Jamaica Avenue. Items are on a first come first served basis.

To schedule a drop off of your donation or cash and to see the suggested list, head here: https://www.shadesofqueening.com/destined-for-tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

Ribbon cutting at new O'Brien Middle School
Ribbon cutting at new O'Brien Middle School
Meet Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect, and Reno Aces superstar, Corbin Carroll
Meet Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect, and Reno Aces superstar, Corbin Carroll
A vegetation fire burns near Kinney Lane in Reno, Nev. on Aug. 1, 2022.
Crews knock down vegetation fire in south Reno
Fire danger ranges from very high to extreme.
Fire risk expected to go down in early August due to weather