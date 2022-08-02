Community Health Alliance hosts back-to-school vaccination clinics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Parents have the next two weeks to get their kids’ vaccination records up to date for the new school year. Now through the 12th, the whole spectrum of vaccines for children will be given at the Community Health Alliance centers.

CHA has shared that there has been a huge change to the K-12 vaccination requirements. Any kids going into seventh grade now have to get meningitis and tetanus shot. To attend any of these clinics, parents must make an appointment through the CHA website, bring their insurance card, and if you have your child’s previous vaccination records make sure to bring them too.

Drew Miller is a Pharmacist with Community Health Alliance, he shared parents have the opportunity to get their children vaccinated even if they aren’t members of CHA

“They’re for everyone. We anticipate that as it gets closer to August 12th, there will be a lot of people showing up for vaccines, so if you can get scheduled earlier and come in earlier that is definitely recommended,” Dr. Miller said.

If you have a child who is under four, you can get them the vaccines they need or if your child needs a wellness check, call (775) 329-6300 or visit their website.

Today’s clinic event will be at the Neil Road Health Center.

For more information and to make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.