Black Wall Street Reno needs new mode of transpiration, asks for the community’s help

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit that serves black and under-privileged communities is in need of some extra support to buy a valuable resource.

Black Wall Street Reno doesn’t just rely on volunteers and donations to serve the community but also on personal vehicles.

“Which is small and takes up a lot of gas,” said co-founder and director, Donald Griffin.

In an effort to expand its outreach and be more eco-friendly, the nonprofit has started a fundraiser to purchase a Community Outreach Van.

“With this van, we’ll be able to take a lot of Narcan down to the unsheltered populations,” said Griffin.

The van would also be used to deliver after-school lunches, pick up donations for the food pantry and provide transportation for The Legacy Project, a suicide and leadership-building program in partnership with Project14. On select days, kids ages 12 to 17 spend the day doing outdoor activities at Sky Tavern.

For Renee Tolliver, the program has been a way to make friends and cope with difficult times.

“My mom was explaining it to me and I thought it sounded cool,” she said. “This past February I saw my friend overdose and I’ve been struggling with that, like thinking of that and I also used to self-harm.”

The 14-year-old told KOLO8 News Now that the intrusive thoughts are hard to manage but the program distracts her.

“I could lash out and hurt others and the zip lining helps me calm myself down from that,” said Tolliver.

This is now her second year at TLP, which wouldn’t be possible if Black Wall Street Reno didn’t provide transportation.

“Taking those kids out there, that’s one less child that is involved in drug activity,” said Griffin.

He says the nonprofit is looking to raise $25,000 to buy the van and wrap it in its logo.

“We’ll be able to take out the seats for the food part of it and then also put the seats back in to take the youth to the Aces ballpark games, hopefully, we can reach out get some movie tickets and take them to a movie night out,” said Griffin.

The goal is to have the van by the end of September, in time for winter activities.

The organization is always looking for volunteers

To help with the van, https://blackwallstreetreno.org/donations/mobile-outreach-van-fundraiser/

