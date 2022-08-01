Reno Fire responds to early morning garage fire on Foley Way

The scene of a structure fire on Foley Way in Reno on Monday, August 1, 2022.
The scene of a structure fire on Foley Way in Reno on Monday, August 1, 2022.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is reporting knock down of a garage fire at a house on Foley Way.

Crews responded just after 4:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 to find the garage fully-involved with flames. According to RFD, all people inside the residence evacuated.

A quick response from firefighters kept the fire from spreading into the home. Fire crews are continuing to salvage and overhaul. They ask people to avoid the area of Foley Way and Skyline Boulevard.

The road is closed between Foley Way and Greenridge Drive.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

