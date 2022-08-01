Monday Motivations: Overcoming ‘victim mentality’ with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some of the most important lessons we learn in life stem from negative situations, like the loss of a job or a loved one, a scary health diagnosis or a season of depression and grief. In today’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, shares how we can change that mentality that events in life are happening to us to instead that these events are happening for us. The greatest lessons often come from the valleys not the mountaintops.

Hurst, owner of Purposeful Living located in Midtown, shares how taking responsibility for our choices in the past is the driving force to creating a better life for our future.

