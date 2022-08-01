Meet Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect, and Reno Aces superstar, Corbin Carroll

Reno Aces outfielder has shown he is a five-tool player
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Being a five-tool player is one of the biggest compliments a baseball player can get.

Excelling with speed, throwing ability, fielding, hitting for average, and some pop at the dish make up those five tools.

The Reno Aces’ Corbin Carroll has all of those traits. It’s why the Arizona Diamondbacks took him 16th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft.

“Expectations are all projected toward the future and it just means I haven’t done it yet,” Carroll said on how he feels about his projections. “There’s so much work to do. No one looks back in 20 years and looks at the minor league numbers, right?”

Not if the Major League numbers stand out more.

Right now Corbin is excelling in the outfield and at the top of the lineup for the Aces. He has a checklist of things he wants to work on here.

“The base stealing here with catchers not having to frame that means you can’t just rely on the speed. You have to get some really good jumps off these pitchers,” he said. “This field, there’s a lot of ground to cover out there. I think that’ll be another good area is just learning how to cover 424 foot gaps.”

Fans at Greater Nevada Field aren’t the only ones witnessing what Corbin brings to the table.

During the All-Star break he led off for the National League in the Future’s Game - a showcase of the best talents in MiLB - going 1 for 1 with a double.

“All around it was a really great time. I’ve never been to Dodger Stadium so seeing that was pretty cool,” said Carroll. “The game itself...being around those coaches and being a Seattle guy getting to see Ken Griffey Jr. I froze. That was really special.”

